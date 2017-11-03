02/05 - Mitzeee's stalker show-down

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 2nd April

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Mizteee's big Television break goes horribly wrong when the harassment from her not so secret stalker causes her to lose it live on air...we don't blame her!



Meanwhile Annalise and Scott kiss and make up after yesterday's misunderstanding but their PDA is a little too public when one of Rob's team mate's sees them together - how much time do they have before Rob is banging on their door?



Elsewhere Bart panics when Myra senses that something isn't quite right, can he pull the wool over her eyes?



