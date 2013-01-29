04/02 – Dodger brings Will home from hospital | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 4th February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 4th February

SPOILER ALERT



Will comes home from hospital with Dodger’s help. Struggling to navigating the boat in a wheelchair, Dodger takes a spin around to better understand his brother’s new situation.



The clock is ticking to find a liver donor as Esther’s condition severely worsens.



As the Osborne’s prepare to say their goodbyes, will Esther reveal the truth about her bullies?



Meanwhile John Paul has a very important job interview and he needs to impress..

Will comes home from hospital with Dodger’s help. Struggling to navigating the boat in a wheelchair, Dodger takes a spin around to better understand his brother’s new situation.The clock is ticking to find a liver donor as Esther’s condition severely worsens.As the Osborne’s prepare to say their goodbyes, will Esther reveal the truth about her bullies?Meanwhile John Paul has a very important job interview and he needs to impress..