02/01 - Leanne wakes up to a shocking discovery

 
Wednesday 2nd January
After inviting over Dennis, Rob and Barney for New Years Eve celebrations, Leanne wakes up to a shocking discovery in her bed...

Ruby’s harassment reaches new heights and she continues to push Esther to the limits - but how far will she go?

A remorseful Frankie summons the courage to apologise to Nancy and rekindles their friendship, but can what has been said be truly forgotten?

Meanwhile, Seamus continues to cement himself in the village, under the watchful eye of Brendan Brady as Cheryl plans a surprise lunch at The Dog.



