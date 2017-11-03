>
Hollyoaks

02/07 - Brendan gets into hot water

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 2nd July
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 2nd July

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 2nd July 
SPOILER ALERT 

Our favourite beardy bad-boy is in a spot of bother with the Police today after his war with Samson escalates a bit too far.

But will his brush in with the law teach him a lesson or will he be determined to find a way to finish it once and for all...we think we know the answer to that one.

Meanwhile Jacqui is looking forward to Carmel coming home from hospital but Jacqui is concerned for her sister when she realises just how badly the accident has affected her.

Elsewhere Mercedes continues to worm her way into Riley’s home and Texas and Dodger grow closer on a road trip.



26/06/2012
