02/08 - It looks like the end for Ally and Amy

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 2nd August

SPOILER ALERT

As Amy and Ally’s relationship reaches crisis point, it looks like this might be the end.



Will desperately needs money to pay a hefty lawyers’ bills but it’s looking unlikely that anyone will come to his rescue all that’s happened…



Michaela’s mission to help her sister is going to plan until an awkward encounter looks like it might undo all of her hard work.



Leanne gets a job working in Attwells, but she must now prove that she’s up to the task.



Elsewhere, Scott has some very shocking news for his friends.