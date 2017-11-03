>
>
Hollyoaks

02/08 - It looks like the end for Ally and Amy

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 2nd August
SPOILER ALERT
 
As Amy and Ally’s relationship reaches crisis point, it looks like this might be the end.

Will desperately needs money to pay a hefty lawyers’ bills but it’s looking unlikely that anyone will come to his rescue all that’s happened…

Michaela’s mission to help her sister is going to plan until an awkward encounter looks like it might undo all of her hard work. 

Leanne gets a job working in Attwells, but she must now prove that she’s up to the task.

Elsewhere, Scott has some very shocking news for his friends.



24/07/2012
