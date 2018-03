02/03 - Jacqui doesn't trust Mercedes

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 2nd March



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 2nd March

SPOILER ALERT



Jacqui is suspicious over Mercedes’ motives for wanting Riley back after her big secret.



Will Mercedes ever change her ways?



Meanwhile Ruby invites Jono to dinner to meet Jack and Frankie, but will Jono meet Jack’s strict approval?



Elsewhere Dodger discovers that Texas snogged Jodie and is surprised by the fact he feels jealous - but which one is her jealous of?



