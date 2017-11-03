>
Hollyoaks

02/10 – Walker seeks his revenge on Brendan

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 2nd October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 2nd October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Tuesday 2nd October 
Ste is caught in the crossfire when Walker seeks to get revenge on Brendan, but someone else ends up paying the ultimate price…

Willing to anything to guarantee Bobby’s safety, Riley is forced to break Mitzeee’s heart and refuse to run away with her.

Darren is furious when Nancy is needs to be rushed to the hospital with premature labour pains and threatens to hand in Mitzeee to the police.



