30/04 - Mitzeee's stalker steps it up a notch

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 30th April
Monday 30th April
Mitzeee's mysterious stalker takes a sinister turn when she receives a package with a disturbing present inside...this really isn't funny anymore!

Meanwhile Bart gets a little shot of reality when he realises what he's got himself into with Joel - has he got himself in too deep?

Elsewhere Scott’s return puts pressure on Annalise to tell Rob about their blossoming romance but is she ready? Nancy confides in Darren about her fears over the miscarriage, will they be able to work through it together?
 



