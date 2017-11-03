30/08 – Theresa and Rob get very close

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 30th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 30th August

SPOILER ALERT



Theresa is still angry at Joel and turns to Rob for comfort – will she end up doing something that she will regret?Myra is back to her old self after some intervention from Bart and Jacqui, but finds an unusual way of letting out her anger.An upset Dodger drowns his sorrows after thinking that he’ll never find his true father.Martha is missing and The Kanes are in turmoil - did Ash go too far?