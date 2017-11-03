>
Hollyoaks

30/01 - George is roaming the streets

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 30th January
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 30th January

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 30th January
After the trauma of being chased out of the squat, George is forced to roam the streets homeless once again.

Even though he is desperate George is too proud to ask for help from Callum who is totally oblivious to George's situation.

Meanwhile Ruby is too afraid to approach Jono after everything that has happened and is still feeling like an outsider when she's around the rest of the group when her plan to get closer to the group backfires.

Elsewhere the pressure is on as Neil's driving test get's closer, and the outlook isn't great when he struggles with the fundamentals.

Also, Jacqui and Rhys' money problems aren't going away and so Rhys comes up with a brilliant plan - let out the spare room.

24/01/2012
