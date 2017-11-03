>
>
Hollyoaks

30/01 – Brendan questions Ste’s commitment

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 30th January 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 30th January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Wednesday 30th January
SPOILER ALERT

Ste’s rattled when Brendan questions his commitment, but can he reveal the truth to Amy?

As Mitzeee encourages Brendan to face up to his past, a shady figure intervenes…and an old enemy returns.

Following yesterday’s revelations, Jacqui rallies the McQueens into action but is shocked when Carmel turns up with a disastrous plan.

Meanwhile Theresa proves she’s more than just a pretty face, but has Dodger got more than he bargained for?

Ash and Barney plan a party for Will but there’s a spanner in the works.



22/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         