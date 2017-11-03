30/01 – Brendan questions Ste’s commitment

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 30th January 2013

Wednesday 30th January

Ste’s rattled when Brendan questions his commitment, but can he reveal the truth to Amy?



As Mitzeee encourages Brendan to face up to his past, a shady figure intervenes…and an old enemy returns.



Following yesterday’s revelations, Jacqui rallies the McQueens into action but is shocked when Carmel turns up with a disastrous plan.



Meanwhile Theresa proves she’s more than just a pretty face, but has Dodger got more than he bargained for?



Ash and Barney plan a party for Will but there’s a spanner in the works.