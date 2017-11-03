30/07 - Mercedes is in trouble with Browning

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 30th July 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 30th July

SPOILER ALERT

Riley rewards clever Mercedes with a kiss for her help, but the pair are seen by Browning who is furious with Mercedes!



Will goes on the hunt for the woman who can provide his alibi in the hope that she will clear his name once and for all. But will he be able to find her?



Ash and Lacey are struggling in the wake of Callum’s rage. Will Ash finally understand that her mum has a serious problem?



Tony wants to host Hollyoaks’ own version of the Olympics at College Coffee and excitedly ropes in Rob and Barney to help with setting his plan in motion.



Scott is still trying to patch things up with Annalise, but is there a bigger problem that they need to address?



Nancy visits Mitzee in prison after being shocked that her friend is pleading guilty.



Meanwhile, Jacqui’s nagging finally gets too much so Rhys gets a new job.