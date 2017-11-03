30/03 - Will George leave the village

|
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 30th March
SPOILER ALERT
Will he stay or will he go?
When George’s mum turns up to take him home he's faced with a difficult decision. Can he leave the friend that has been there for him so much to cope with Martha’s drink problem and Ash’s illness alone?
Elsewhere the spark continues to flicker between Mitzeee & Riley but will they be able to own up to their feelings?
Maria Bell
20/03/2012
