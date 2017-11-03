30/05 - Mercedes is distraught

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 30th May

Lynsey tries to talk to Mercedes about Silas but she's so mixed up that she won't listen. Totured by the memory of her ordeal with the psychopath, we're worried how far she will go to get him our of her head!



Meanwhile Texas takes matters in her own hands in her efforts to unite Doug and Ste but things don’t go according to plan. Maybe Texas should stay out of things next time - eek.



Elsewhere, Riley is left questioning how well he truly knows those closest to him and Will finds himself caught between family and friends when the Savages make themselves at home in Halls.



