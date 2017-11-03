>
Hollyoaks

30/11 – Maxine stirs things up in the village

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 30th November 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 30th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 30th November
Maxine decides Mitzeee needs  her support, can she remind her sister how to have fun? She certainly has no trouble finding ways of entertaining herself…

Jacqui is on self-destruct, but is her behaviour hurting someone closer to home?

Myra meets with Mercy’s barrister but is perturbed to find out that he may not be much of a help, is she going to be able to keep her daughter out of prison?

Dodger and Dirk are forced to face a difficult choice; will they be able to do what’s best for their family? 



