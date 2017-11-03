30/10 – Ste receives a very unwelcome visitor

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 30th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 30th October

SPOILER ALERT



A surprise visitor causes tension between Ste and Doug, causing Ste’s violent temper to make a shocking return.



Brendan loses his rag when Cheryl forces him to battle his demons.



Rosie is not all she seems to be and Maddie triumphs as Esther is made to look a fool again.



Meanwhile, Myra worries about her daughter’s marriage as Jacqui visits a solicitor, and Rhys and Cindy’s secret gets discovered.



