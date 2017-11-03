|
Hollyoaks
31/08 – Joel is furious with Theresa
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 31st August
SPOILER ALERT
Joel is seeing red – will he be able to forgive Theresa?
Ash feels guilty and doesn’t want to stand by and watch her family fall apart. But it might be too late to save Martha.
A surprise visitor at the McQueens tries to persuade Michaela not to give up a fantastic opportunity.
Myra decides it’s time that someone moves out.
Alison Potter
21/08/2012
Article Plan 31/08 – Joel is furious with Theresa
