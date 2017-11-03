>
>
Hollyoaks

31/08 – Joel is furious with Theresa

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 31st August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 31st August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 31st August
SPOILER ALERT

Joel is seeing red – will he be able to forgive Theresa? 

Ash feels guilty and doesn’t want to stand by and watch her family fall apart. But it might be too late to save Martha.

A surprise visitor at the McQueens tries to persuade Michaela not to give up a fantastic opportunity.

Myra decides it’s time that someone moves out.  



21/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         