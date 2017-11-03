31/08 – Joel is furious with Theresa

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 31st August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 31st August

SPOILER ALERT



Joel is seeing red – will he be able to forgive Theresa?



Ash feels guilty and doesn’t want to stand by and watch her family fall apart. But it might be too late to save Martha.



A surprise visitor at the McQueens tries to persuade Michaela not to give up a fantastic opportunity.



Myra decides it’s time that someone moves out.

Joel is seeing red – will he be able to forgive Theresa?Ash feels guilty and doesn’t want to stand by and watch her family fall apart. But it might be too late to save Martha.A surprise visitor at the McQueens tries to persuade Michaela not to give up a fantastic opportunity.Myra decides it’s time that someone moves out.