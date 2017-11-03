>
Hollyoaks

31/12 - Charlie gets into trouble when he runs away

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 31st December 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 31st December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 31st December
SPOILER ALERT

Nancy is struggling with Darren’s nonchalant attitude to Oscar and feels all alone. Pushed to the limit, she ends up taking her anger out on Charlie who decides he might as well run away as he's not wanted...

Mitzeee and Maxine try to keep a heaving Chez Chez under control, while Sienna concocts a plan to help the Osbornes, but will her idea backfire?

As he realises the sacrifices he’s made for Cindy, Tony steels himself and gives her a final ultimatum.

Elsewhere in the village, John Paul prepares to say his goodbyes, but can Myra convince him to stay?



