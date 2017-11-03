>
>
Hollyoaks

31/01 - Callum runs into trouble at the squat

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 31st January
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 31st January

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 31st January
The pressure of being on the streets is too much for George and he backs away from the sixth-formers and stops attending college.

Concerned for his friend George goes to the squat and is shocked to find that it isn't George that's living there now.

At the same time, George tries to protect Pheobe but quickly realises that they're in over their heads.

Meanwhile Ruby and Jono make up and things quickly turn steamy in the bedroom - but as they sleep together again, who is using who?

Elsewhere things look bleak as Jacqui and Rhys interview an array of awful applicants to be their new flatmate - but things perk up when hot Aussie Ally turns up. We can see this causing problems already!

24/01/2012
