Hollyoaks

31/01 – Ash and Barney try to sneak Will out of hospital

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 31st January 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 31st January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 31st January
Ash and Barney come up with a daring plan to sneak Will out of hospital so that they can throw him a party. But will their crazy plan work?!

Ste worries about his future with Brendan, while Brendan makes a bold choice about their future together.

The McQueens’ attempts to go straight have disastrous consequences for everyone!

Meanwhile an increasingly dejected Phoebe makes a tough decision.
 



22/01/2013
