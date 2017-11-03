31/01 – Ash and Barney try to sneak Will out of hospital

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 31st January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 31st January

SPOILER ALERT



Ash and Barney come up with a daring plan to sneak Will out of hospital so that they can throw him a party. But will their crazy plan work?!



Ste worries about his future with Brendan, while Brendan makes a bold choice about their future together.



The McQueens’ attempts to go straight have disastrous consequences for everyone!



Meanwhile an increasingly dejected Phoebe makes a tough decision.