31/07 - Mercedes is torn between Riley and Browning

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 31st July 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 31st July SPOILER ALERT



Ash and Ally give it one last shot to try to help Will by interrogating



Martha finally admits she has a problem and attempts to deal with her drinking with the help of Callum. It looks like the Kane family could be finally turning a corner.



Scott resorts to drastic measures to save face as his



Elsewhere, Jacqui attempts to build bridges with a tired Rhys.



Mercedes is torn between Riley and the thrilling and exciting Dr Browning. Who will she go for?Ash and Ally give it one last shot to try to help Will by interrogating Grace a final time.Martha finally admits she has a problem and attempts to deal with her drinking with the help of Callum. It looks like the Kane family could be finally turning a corner.Scott resorts to drastic measures to save face as his relationship with Annalise looks ever more doomed.Elsewhere, Jacqui attempts to build bridges with a tired Rhys.

