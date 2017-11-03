>
Hollyoaks

31/05 - Can Doug and Riley patch it up?

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 31st May 
After making such a collosal mess of everything, Texas and Leanne attempt to fix Doug and Riley’s friendship as news of Doug’s sexuality spreads. 

Meanwhile Lynsey finally starts to make a breakthrough with Mercedes but when Riley rages at Mercedes in light of her recent behaviour, has he undone all of Lynsey’s good work?  

Elsewhere, Dodger’s womanising ways push Will to breaking point when Dodger starts to shark on Ash! 
 


