Hollyoaks

31/10 – Brendan continues to come between Doug and Ste

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 31st October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 31st October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 31st October
SPOILER ALERT

Doug is stunned as Brendan continues to come between him and Ste.

As Cindy is offered a chance to escape with Rhys away from Hollyoaks, a call from the hospital makes her question everything.

Jacqui is eager to show her commitment to Rhys, but her mum Myra wants his guts for garters.

Elsewhere, Esther is left humiliated when the teenagers plot yet another cruel prank against her. 



23/10/2012
 

