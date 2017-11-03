|
Hollyoaks
31/10 – Brendan continues to come between Doug and Ste
Hollyoaks Episode GuideWednesday 31st October
SPOILER ALERT
Doug is stunned as Brendan continues to come between him and Ste.
As Cindy is offered a chance to escape with Rhys away from Hollyoaks, a call from the hospital makes her question everything.
Jacqui is eager to show her commitment to Rhys, but her mum Myra wants his guts for garters.
Elsewhere, Esther is left humiliated when the teenagers plot yet another cruel prank against her.
Alison Potter
23/10/2012
