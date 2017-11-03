31/10 – Brendan continues to come between Doug and Ste

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 31st October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 31st October

SPOILER ALERT



Doug is stunned as Brendan continues to come between him and Ste.



As Cindy is offered a chance to escape with Rhys away from Hollyoaks, a call from the hospital makes her question everything.



Jacqui is eager to show her commitment to Rhys, but her mum Myra wants his guts for garters.



Elsewhere, Esther is left humiliated when the teenagers plot yet another cruel prank against her.

