03/04 - Ste and Doug fall flat on their faces

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 3rd April



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 3rd April

SPOILER ALERT



Doug and Ste are all dressed up and ready for action when they head to their business meeting but it's not good news...



After their monumental failure with the bank Brendan sees an opportunity. In his relentless campaign to get a hold over Ste he makes Doug a tempting offer, but will Doug take the bait?



Meanwhile Dirk’s birthday party leaves Dodger as a emotional wreck and sends him running into Texas’ arms…



Will she be his shoulder to cry on?



