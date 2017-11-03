>
Hollyoaks

03/08 - Consequences for Dodger when Will sells his story

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 3rd August 2012
Friday 3rd August
Will finds a way out of his financial difficulties, but he must sell his story to the press, which ends up having serious consequences for Dodger.  

Carmel is upset when she thinks her family aren’t taking her crisis of faith seriously.  

Tilly and Jen sneak around and continue their secret love affair, but then Tilly has the very difficult dilemma of choosing between her friends and her lover. Who will she choose?  

Leanne sets her sights on Rob after enjoying being in close proximity to at the gym.



24/07/2012
