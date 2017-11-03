03/12 – Mitzeee gears up for Mercedes trial

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 3rd December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 3rd December

SPOILER ALERT



It’s the first day of Mercedes’ trial, and with the trial hanging heavy on Mitzeee’s mind, will the brunettes go head to head for the final time?



Myra acknowledges lawyer Jim’s controversial brilliance, but it looks like Mercedes might end up jeopardising her own release.



With Nana McQueen paying the price for Carmel’s happiness, how much longer can she keep up this façade?



Bart is excited at the prospect of fatherhood, whilst Sinead is faced with a life-changing decision.

