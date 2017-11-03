03/01 - Seamus finds out the truth about Brendan

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 3rd January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 3rd January

SPOILER ALERT



Joel thinks that he has a solution to his financial problems which will allow him to leave his criminal past behind. But it looks like wishful thinking as Theresa doesn't react well to his declaration...



Tension in the Osbornes reaches boiling point, belongings are packed. Could this be the end of this notoriously happy family?



Meanwhile, Esther discovers friendship in a trusted source - could things be finally looking up for the teen?

