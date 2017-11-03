03/07 - Brendan wants revenge

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 3rd July

A scorned Brendan is hell bent on revenge but Walker warns him that the cost of revenge could prove too high and encourages him to play it safe.



But will Brendan heed Walker’s warning? Somehow we doubt it.



Meanwhile Mercedes’ jealousy piques when Riley decides to pay a visit to Mitzeee but as he struggles to deal with everything that’s happened, which woman will he side with?



Elsewjhere Carmel is frustrated when she finds out that Jacqui’s been keeping secrets from her and Amy is horrified when she learns the truth about Ally...