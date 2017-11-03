>
Hollyoaks

03/10 – Walker goes after Declan

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 3rd October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 3rd October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 3rd October
After his plans go awry, Walker now focuses his attentions on Declan to try to get to Brendan. Can Brendan, Doug and Ste save Declan in time?

Nancy goes into premature labour and Darren fears for the life of his tiny unborn child.

Jacqui is absolutely furious when she finds out that Myra has remained loyal to Mercedes despite knowing that Mercy had stabbed herself all along.



