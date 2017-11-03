>
03/09 –The Savages try to get back to normal

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 3rd September 2012
Monday 3rd September
After Dodger’s shock announcement about his parentage, the Savages begin to pick up the pieces, but will Dodger ever be able to truly feel one of them? 

Elsewhere with the start of term looming, Esther and Ruby are dreading their first day at college. 

The Kanes are going through some tough times. They’re offered help and food from a budding friend, but are finding it difficult to admit defeat and accept charity.



