04/04 - Who will Texas choose

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 4th April



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 4th April

SPOILER ALERT



Texas has found herself in a bit of a pickle as her feeling for Jodie and Dodger come to a head. As she realises that she has to choose one of them does she make the right decision?



Doug runs out of options when trying to raise money for the deli – but will he let Ste down or take Brendan up on his offer?



Elsewhere, Riley is really turning it on at the moment. First Mercedes, then Mitzeee now Lynsey is the one feeling the flirt from Mr. Riley, we wonder if this will go anywhere...





Texas has found herself in a bit of a pickle as her feeling for Jodie and Dodger come to a head. As she realises that she has to choose one of them does she make the right decision?Doug runs out of options when trying to raise money for the deli – but will he let Ste down or take Brendan up on his offer?Elsewhere, Riley is really turning it on at the moment. First Mercedes, then Mitzeee now Lynsey is the one feeling the flirt from Mr. Riley, we wonder if this will go anywhere...