04/12 – Mitzeee takes the stand

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 4th December 2012

Jim paints a very black and white picture for Mercedes, and things look like they’re going to get even worse when Mitzeee takes the stand.



Diane and Bart learn of Sinead’s plans, but can they do enough to convince her to change her mind?



As Liam and Maxine grow closer, they make a proposal to Brendan that’s too good to refuse.



Barney surprises Carmel with a romantic gesture; could this be about more than just the money?

