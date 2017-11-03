>
>
Hollyoaks

04/12 – Mitzeee takes the stand

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 4th December 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 4th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Tuesday 4th December 
SPOILER ALERT

Jim paints a very black and white picture for Mercedes, and things look like they’re going to get even worse when Mitzeee takes the stand.

Diane and Bart learn of Sinead’s plans, but can they do enough to convince her to change her mind?

As Liam and Maxine grow closer, they make a proposal to Brendan that’s too good to refuse.

Barney surprises Carmel with a romantic gesture; could this be about more than just the money?



27/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         