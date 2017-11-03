04/01 - Maxine realises that Esther is being bullied

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 4th January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 4th January

SPOILER ALERT



Mitzeee notices Esther’s erratic behaviour and Maxine realises the true reason behind it all.



Lending a sympathetic ear, Maxine shocks Esther by revealing that Mitzeee used to be bullied too. She attempts to draw Esther out of her shell, but will her efforts be in vain



Elsewhere in the village, Diane and Seamus grow closer…

Mitzeee notices Esther’s erratic behaviour and Maxine realises the true reason behind it all.Lending a sympathetic ear, Maxine shocks Esther by revealing that Mitzeee used to be bullied too. She attempts to draw Esther out of her shell, but will her efforts be in vainElsewhere in the village, Diane and Seamus grow closer…