Hollyoaks

04/01 - Maxine realises that Esther is being bullied

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 4th January 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 4th January
Mitzeee notices Esther’s erratic behaviour and Maxine realises the true reason behind it all.

Lending a sympathetic ear, Maxine shocks Esther by revealing that Mitzeee used to be bullied too. She attempts to draw Esther out of her shell, but will her efforts be in vain

Elsewhere in the village, Diane and Seamus grow closer…  



25/12/2012
