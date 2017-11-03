|
Hollyoaks
04/01 - Maxine realises that Esther is being bullied
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 4th January
SPOILER ALERT
Mitzeee notices Esther’s erratic behaviour and Maxine realises the true reason behind it all.
Lending a sympathetic ear, Maxine shocks Esther by revealing that Mitzeee used to be bullied too. She attempts to draw Esther out of her shell, but will her efforts be in vain
Elsewhere in the village, Diane and Seamus grow closer…
Alison Potter
25/12/2012
