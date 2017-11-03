04/07 - Cheryl is in danger

>
Wednesday 4th July 
Brendan is freaking out and is desperate to get Cheryl to safety but can he convince her to leave the village fior her own good?

Meanwhile the village is buzzing after Texas’ decision to go to the press. But as news start to spread could she have made things a lot worse? A shocking phone call could change everything.  

Elsewhere in the hospital Carmel is still furious Jacqui lied to her, will the rest of the family be able to persuade Carmel to come home?
 



26/06/2012
