04/06 - Mercedes learns of Lynsey's betrayal

Mercedes learns of Lynsey's betrayal

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 4th June
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 4th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 4th June 
Never a dull day in the McQueen world, they continue to get on with things despite Myra's court-date lomming.

Partying it up for Michaela’s 21st and the Diamond Jubilee celebrations are in full swing and everyone's having a blast. 

But when a tipsy Mitzeee drops a bombshell can her positive outlook survive this devastating news?

Also at the party Lynsey and Riley struggle with how to tell Mercedes about their relationship.

And Ste and Doug deliver a cake to the celebration as well as the news that they are a couple.  

But hold the phone, Bart returns from court with some devastating news but what will it be? 
 


30/05/2012 12:12:00
