Hollyoaks
04/06 - Mercedes learns of Lynsey's betrayal
Hollyoaks Episode GuideMonday 4th June
SPOILER ALERT
Never a dull day in the McQueen world, they continue to get on with things despite Myra's court-date lomming.
Partying it up for Michaela’s 21st and the Diamond Jubilee celebrations are in full swing and everyone's having a blast.
But when a tipsy Mitzeee drops a bombshell can her positive outlook survive this devastating news?
Also at the party Lynsey and Riley struggle with how to tell Mercedes about their relationship.
And Ste and Doug deliver a cake to the celebration as well as the news that they are a couple.
But hold the phone, Bart returns from court with some devastating news but what will it be?
Soaps Editor
30/05/2012 12:12:00
