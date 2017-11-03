04/06 - Mercedes learns of Lynsey's betrayal

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 4th June

Never a dull day in the McQueen world, they continue to get on with things despite Myra's court-date lomming.



Partying it up for Michaela’s 21st and the Diamond Jubilee celebrations are in full swing and everyone's having a blast.



But when a tipsy Mitzeee drops a bombshell can her positive outlook survive this devastating news?



Also at the party Lynsey and Riley struggle with how to tell Mercedes about their relationship.



And Ste and Doug deliver a cake to the celebration as well as the news that they are a couple.



But hold the phone, Bart returns from court with some devastating news but what will it be?