04/03 – Kevin prepares to kill Maxine | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 4th March 2013
Monday 4th March
SPOILER ALERT

Walker issues a lethal ultimatum, but can Kevin bring himself to fulfil such a deadly task? Meanwhile Maxine has no idea that she’s in serious danger…

Will continues to manipulate the situation with Texas, as Dodger finally finds out about his ex-girlfriend's relationship with his brother.

Ruby prepares for her first day back at college, but it looks like this former bully is about to be given a taste of her own medicine. 



26/02/2013
