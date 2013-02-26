04/03 – Kevin prepares to kill Maxine | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 4th March 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 4th March

Walker issues a lethal ultimatum, but can Kevin bring himself to fulfil such a deadly task? Meanwhile Maxine has no idea that she’s in serious danger…



Will continues to manipulate the situation with Texas, as Dodger finally finds out about his ex-girlfriend's relationship with his brother.



Ruby prepares for her first day back at college, but it looks like this former bully is about to be given a taste of her own medicine.

