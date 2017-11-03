04/05 - Scott gets warned

>
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 4th May
Friday 4th May 
Scott and Annalise are shocked by how 'fine' Rob is about their relationship but could this be another Ross, Rachel Joey triangle? We think it could be...

Meanwhile the increased presence of her creepy stalker forces Mitzee to confess everything to Riley. As he promises he will stand by her Merecedes face is a picture.

Elsewhere, the book club takes an unexpected turn when the girls eat Bart’s brownies and Doug finds himself jealous of Ste’s date.



