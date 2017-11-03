04/10 – Nancy and Darren fear they will lose the baby

>
Nancy and Darren fear they will lose the baby

 
As their son fights to survive, emotions run high between a terrified Nancy and angry Darren. Will their baby make it through the night?

Cheryl holds Brendan responsible for Cam’s death and so he’s forced to make a tough decision in order to keep his family safe.

Doug is left stunned when Ste blames him for nearly getting him and Declan killed.



