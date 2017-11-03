04/10 – Nancy and Darren fear they will lose the baby

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 4th October 2012

As their son fights to survive, emotions run high between a terrified Nancy and angry Darren. Will their baby make it through the night?



Cheryl holds Brendan responsible for Cam’s death and so he’s forced to make a tough decision in order to keep his family safe.



Doug is left stunned when Ste blames him for nearly getting him and Declan killed.

