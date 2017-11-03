>
04/09 – Esther and Maddie clash

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 4th September 2012

Tuesday 4th September 
Following a nightmare first day at college with Maddie, Esther ditches classes.

A skiving Esther is caught by Jack, but she’s not in the mood to be lectured and walks away, unaware of Jack collapsing behind her. Will someone come to Jack’s rescue before it’s too late? 

Ste and Dennis are united in their misery as the wedding preparations get into in full swing. 

Elsewhere, Will and Liberty are desperate to bring the family together again but will they succeed?



28/08/2012
