05/12 – Mercedes is shocked by her lawyer's star witness

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 5th December 2012

SPOILER ALERT



As Mercedes looks doomed, Jim unknowingly complicates things further when he welcomes a star witness to the dock. Is this a catastrophe waiting to happen?When a secret crush is revealed to Mitzeee, she leaves Maxine with food for thought.Meanwhile Doug and Ste struggle to cope with the stress of family life as Doug's parents return to the village once more.