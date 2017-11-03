|
Hollyoaks
05/12 – Mercedes is shocked by her lawyer's star witness
Hollyoaks Episode GuideWednesday 5th December
SPOILER ALERT
As Mercedes looks doomed, Jim unknowingly complicates things further when he welcomes a star witness to the dock. Is this a catastrophe waiting to happen?
When a secret crush is revealed to Mitzeee, she leaves Maxine with food for thought.
Meanwhile Doug and Ste struggle to cope with the stress of family life as Doug's parents return to the village once more.
