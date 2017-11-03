>
>
Hollyoaks

05/12 – Mercedes is shocked by her lawyer's star witness

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 5th December 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 5th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Wednesday 5th December
SPOILER ALERT

As Mercedes looks doomed, Jim unknowingly complicates things further when he welcomes a star witness to the dock. Is this a catastrophe waiting to happen?

When a secret crush is revealed to Mitzeee, she leaves Maxine with food for thought.

Meanwhile Doug and Ste struggle to cope with the stress of family life as Doug's parents return to the village once more.



27/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         