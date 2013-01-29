>
>
Hollyoaks

05/02 - Ruby makes a shocking revelation | Hollyoaks spoilers

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 5th February 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 5th February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 5th February 
SPOILER ALERT

The guilt finally gets too much and Ruby makes a shocking revelation that rocks the Osborne family’s world.

Diane is excited with new professional and romantic prospects on the horizon, but could Sinead’s behaviour prove costly?

As Will pushes Dodger to the limits, how will Dodger react?

Elsewhere in the village, Cindy is caught up in an embarrassing misunderstanding.



29/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Tricks and tips for an active new yearChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         