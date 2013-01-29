|
Hollyoaks
05/02 - Ruby makes a shocking revelation | Hollyoaks spoilers
Hollyoaks Episode Guide
Tuesday 5th February
SPOILER ALERT
The guilt finally gets too much and Ruby makes a shocking revelation that rocks the Osborne family’s world.
Diane is excited with new professional and romantic prospects on the horizon, but could Sinead’s behaviour prove costly?
As Will pushes Dodger to the limits, how will Dodger react?
Elsewhere in the village, Cindy is caught up in an embarrassing misunderstanding.
Alison Potter
29/01/2013
