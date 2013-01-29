05/02 - Ruby makes a shocking revelation | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 5th February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 5th February

SPOILER ALERT



The guilt finally gets too much and Ruby makes a shocking revelation that rocks the Osborne family’s world.



Diane is excited with new professional and romantic prospects on the horizon, but could Sinead’s behaviour prove costly?



As Will pushes Dodger to the limits, how will Dodger react?



Elsewhere in the village, Cindy is caught up in an embarrassing misunderstanding.