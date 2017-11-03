05/07 - Texas fears for her life

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 5th July

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

In shock news Texas is left terrified for her life! But what, where how?!



Elsewhere when Ally introduces Carmel to some of his army buddies she realises how much she has to live for and finally decides to come home.



At the same time George and Esther hear about the opportunity of a lifetime, an internship at Company magazine...sounds interesting!