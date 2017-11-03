|
Hollyoaks
05/07 - Texas fears for her life
|
|
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 5th July
SPOILER ALERT
In shock news Texas is left terrified for her life! But what, where how?!
Elsewhere when Ally introduces Carmel to some of his army buddies she realises how much she has to live for and finally decides to come home.
At the same time George and Esther hear about the opportunity of a lifetime, an internship at Company magazine...sounds interesting!
|
|
Maria Bell
26/06/2012
|
Article Plan 05/07 - Texas fears for her life ▼
|