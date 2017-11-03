05/03 - Darren and Nancy do a pregnancy test

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 5th March



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 5th March

SPOILER ALERT



Darren privately worries about Riley’s threat to sell the pub and is sent slightly over the edge when Nancy drops a bombshell of her own.



The newlyweds are faced with a pregnancy test…



Meanwhile Mercedes seeks out Riley, determined to be given a second chance, but will he succumb to her charms once more?



Elsewhere Ruby’s day goes from bad to worse when Jono refuses to apologise.



