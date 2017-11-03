>
>
Hollyoaks

05/03 - Darren and Nancy do a pregnancy test

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 5th March
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 5th March

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 5th March
SPOILER ALERT 

Darren privately worries about Riley’s threat to sell the pub and is sent slightly over the edge when Nancy drops a bombshell of her own.  

The newlyweds are faced with a pregnancy test…

Meanwhile Mercedes seeks out Riley, determined to be given a second chance, but will he succumb to her charms once more?  

Elsewhere Ruby’s day goes from bad to worse when Jono refuses to apologise.

28/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         