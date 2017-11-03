|
Hollyoaks
05/03 - Darren and Nancy do a pregnancy test
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 5th March
SPOILER ALERT
Darren privately worries about Riley’s threat to sell the pub and is sent slightly over the edge when Nancy drops a bombshell of her own.
The newlyweds are faced with a pregnancy test…
Meanwhile Mercedes seeks out Riley, determined to be given a second chance, but will he succumb to her charms once more?
Elsewhere Ruby’s day goes from bad to worse when Jono refuses to apologise.
