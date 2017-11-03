|
Hollyoaks
07/03 - Darren comes clean
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 7th March
SPOILER ALERT
A devastated Darren is forced to tell Nancy and Jack about Riley’s threat to sell the pub.
Meanwhile Worried about George’s disappearance, Callum tells Maddie the truth about George’s living situation – can she forgive his betrayal?
Elsewhere, Mitzeee and Riley try and get the McQueens onside in the battle for Baby Bobby.
Maria Bell
28/02/2012
