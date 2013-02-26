|
Hollyoaks
05/03 – Sienna and Ash are worried about Maxine | Hollyoaks spoilers
Hollyoaks Episode GuideTuesday 5th March
SPOILER ALERT
Kevin is teetering on the edge, meanwhile Sienna and Ash are getting suspicious of Maxine’s disappearance. By questioning Kevin are they putting themselves in grave danger?
Texas makes a shock admission to Dodger, which changes everything for her and Will.
Sinead finally starts to accept her responsibilities as a pregnant teen and gets herself a job.
Alison Potter
26/02/2013
