05/11 - A much-missed face returns to the village

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 5th November 2012

The village is reeling with excitement as a familiar and much-missed face returns unexpectedly, but will they leave The Osborne’s high and dry?As Martha reconnects with her children, it’s clear how desperate she is to save her family.Lacey develops an illicit crush and puts a plan into action, but will her feelings be returned?Cheryl puts her foot in it with the wedding, throwing everything into chaos.Elsewhere, Frankie goes to extreme lengths to stop Ruby from making a horrible mistake.