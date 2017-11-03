05/09 – Jack has a heart attack

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 5th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 5th September

SPOILER ALERT



Darren and Nancy are delighted to hear news of their baby’s health, but then are devastated when they hear the devastating news about Jack.



Esther’s situation becomes unbearable as blame is laid at her door for Jack’s heart attack.



Dennis saves the day for Leanne, but Ste is at the end of his tether with the forthcoming wedding.



Meanwhile Dodger’s accidental slip of the tongue leaves Texas speechless.



Jen struggles to cope when met with a surprise new addition to her class.

