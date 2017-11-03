06/04 - Will Doug go through with it

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 6th April



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 6th April

SPOILER ALERT



It's the day of the battle of the bistro...



Tony goes head-to-head with Doug and Ste as the winning bidder for the deli is revealed but can Doug go through with his deal with Brendan?



Meanwhile, the day of Riley’s surprise birthday party arrives and Mitzeee is going full steam ahead to make it a party to remember but Mercedes has other ideas…



Elsewhere, Joel's got his feelers out and is determined to find out what sneaky old Brendan is up to!

