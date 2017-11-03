>
Hollyoaks

06/04 - Will Doug go through with it

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 6th April
Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 6th April
SPOILER ALERT 

It's the day of the battle of the bistro...

Tony goes head-to-head with Doug and Ste as the winning bidder for the deli is revealed but can Doug go through with his deal with Brendan?

Meanwhile, the day of Riley’s surprise birthday party arrives and Mitzeee is going full steam ahead to make it a party to remember but Mercedes has other ideas…

Elsewhere, Joel's got his feelers out and is determined to find out what sneaky old Brendan is up to!

27/03/2012
