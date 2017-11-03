06/08 - A drunken Amy makes a move on Ste

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 6th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 6th August

SPOILER ALERT

Newly-single Amy is determined to move on with her life after her split with Ally. She goes on a girls’ night out with Michaela, but gets drunk and makes a move on a very shocked Ste!



Tilly and Jen are all set for their hot date, but a new arrival in the village ruins Jen’s romantic plans.



Texas and Dodger both make the decision to be ‘just good friends’ but is it easier said than done?



Meanwhile Dr Browning makes an effort to ingratiate himself with the rest of the McQueen family.