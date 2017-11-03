>
>
Hollyoaks

06/08 - A drunken Amy makes a move on Ste

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 6th August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 6th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 6th August 
SPOILER ALERT
 
Newly-single Amy is determined to move on with her life after her split with Ally. She goes on a girls’ night out with Michaela, but gets drunk and makes a move on a very shocked Ste!  

Tilly and Jen are all set for their hot date, but a new arrival in the village ruins Jen’s romantic plans.

Texas and Dodger both make the decision to be ‘just good friends’ but is it easier said than done?

Meanwhile Dr Browning makes an effort to ingratiate himself with the rest of the McQueen family.



31/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         