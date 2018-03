Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 6th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 6th December

SPOILER ALERT



Its judgement day for Mercedes and the McQueens are on tenterhooks as the verdict is delivered.



Will Mercedes run free, or will the judge see through Jim’s illicit allegations?



Elsewhere, Carmel receives attention from an unlikely figure, but are his feelings reciprocated?

Its judgement day for Mercedes and the McQueens are on tenterhooks as the verdict is delivered.Will Mercedes run free, or will the judge see through Jim’s illicit allegations?Elsewhere, Carmel receives attention from an unlikely figure, but are his feelings reciprocated?